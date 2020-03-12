Cuomo proposes paid sick leave for those in quarantine

ALBANY, NY – In the wake of COVID-19, paid sick leave is an issue that many politicians are talking about at the federal and state level.

During his State of the State Address in January, Governor Cuomo proposed paid sick leave.

Under the plan companies with 5 to 99 employees would need to provide at least 5 days of paid sick leave annually.

And, companies with 100 or more would need to provide at least 7.

The State of the State Book states:

“The implementation of guaranteed paid sick leave echoes the promise of a secure and thriving workforce.”

The New York Statewide Paid Leave Coalition says 1.3 million New Yorkers “lack access to a single paid sick day.”

And with the Coronavirus outbreak, the Governor says his proposal is being amended to protect people who need to be quarantined or isolated from getting fired.

We said if we are asking people to be quarantined, we are asking the legislature to pass a bill that says people will be paid by their employer if they’re on quarantine.

And the Governor says New York State is ‘leading by example.’

New York State will pay any person who is quarantined who is an employee of New York State.

So if you’re on mandatory quarantine or on what we call precautionary quarantine you’ll be paid if you’re a state employee.

The paid sick leave for quarantined state workers is 2 weeks.