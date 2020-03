Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases overnight, Governor Andrew Cuomo has again cut the number of people that can be working in offices.

On a Wednesday morning Cuomo announced that all work forces should cut their staff of non-essential businesses by 50%.

On Thursday morning he changed the number to 75%.

He also announced a 90 day relief on mortgage payments for those out of work and in tough financial situations.

In addition, foreclosures will also be postponed.