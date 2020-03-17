Cuomo gives update, says virus will be at its worst 45 days from now

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a COVID-19 coronavirus infection testing facility at Glen Island Park, Friday, March 13, 2020, in New Rochelle, N.Y. State officials have set up a “containment area” in the New York City suburb, where schools and houses of worship are closed within a 1-mile radius of a point near a synagogue where an infected person with coronavirus had attended events. State officials stress it is not a lockdown. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, NY – In a press conference Tuesday morning, Governor Cuomo gave a little more insight on how we can expect the virus to spread.

Cuomo says that in 45 days, we will reach our peak.

What that means, for New York State in particular, is that more hospital beds are needed.

The state will need 55,000 to 110,000 hospital beds at that time, says Cuomo, and 18,600 – 37,200 ICU beds.

Right now, the state has about 53,000 hospital beds and 3,000 ICU beds.

He says retired health care workers will be reached out to in order to maximize coverage in hospitals.

Cuomo also said he has no plans to quarantine the state, or any cities in the state.

No city can go into mandatory quarantine by themselves, he says, and that they will not receive permission from the state should any local cities wish to do that.