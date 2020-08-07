Cuomo authorizes schools to reopen

ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo has authorized all schools in New York State to re-open in the fall based on the current infection rates in each region.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca explains that, even with the Governor’s order, that doesn’t necessarily mean that every school will fully re-open.

That’s right the Governor is leaving it up to the districts to decide how and when they want to re-open.

And, right now there’s a lot of flexibility as long as they get the ok from the state department of health.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) They can do in-person school, but it is up to them. In-person, hybrid, outdoor education, remote education, a blend. Half day, quarter day, third day, that is all up to their discretion.

The Governor says he ‘can’t fashion’ a one-size fits all plan for all of the 700+ school districts.

The Governor says of the 749 districts, 127 districts still haven’t submitted their plans to the

Department of health for re-opening and and another 50 are either incomplete or deficient and will need to be further worked on.

He also wants school districts to hold virtual sessions with parents between now and August 21st and another session with just teachers to explain their plans and answer questions.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) These school districts have to be talking to the parents and talking to the teachers because if the teachers don’t come back then you can’t really open schools.

If the parents don’t send their students then you’re not really opening the schools.

Additionally school districts will have to post their remote learning, contact tracing, and testing plans online.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) So whenever they talk about testing, how will you do that? That’s what the parents want to know. How quickly will it be done? etc.

Leaders at the state education department have also put out a statement today asking the Governor and legislature to work with them to assist districts with purchasing PPE and technology.