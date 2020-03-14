Cuomo announces first Tioga County positive COVID-19 case, Tioga County schools to close

Governor Cuomo has annouced 100 more cases of the coronavirus in New York State, including Tioga County’s first confirmed case.

In response to this, Tioga County has closed all their schools until April 14th according to their website.

The Governor also announced he first COVID-19 related death in the state, an 82 year-old woman in Brooklyn with a pre-existing condition.

The cases in New York State are as follows, with the Broome County case a positive for a SUNY Albany student whose address is in Broome County, but was not tested in the county.

Albany County: 3 (1 new)

Broome County: 1

Delaware County: 1

Dutchess County: 3

Herkimer County: 1

Monroe County: 2

Nassau County: 68 (17 new)

New York City: 213 (59 new)

Orange County: 6 (3 new)

Rockland County: 10 (1 new)

Saratoga: 3

Schenectady: 1

Suffolk County: 33 (3 new)

Tioga County: 1 (1 new)

Tompkins County: 1 (1 new)

Ulster County: 5

Westchester County: 172 (14 new)