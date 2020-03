ALBANY, NY – Governor Cuomo took more drastic measures during his daily media briefing this morning.

Cuomo has now increased the number of non-essential people staying home to 100 percent, thereby shutting down non-essential businesses.

Those who violate the order will face legal consequences.

He also announced that all barbershops, hair salons, nail salons and tattoo parlors must close by 8 PM tomorrow.

Cuomo also put out another call for ventilators, comparing them to missiles in World War II.