Cuomo and other leaders plead for financial aid to states and localities

ALBANY, NY – As Congress negotiates additional stimulus due to the coronavirus, Governor Cuomo and county leaders in New York continue to plead for aid to states and localities.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) It’s very simple. If they want to get this economy back running you have to fund state and local governments.

Yesterday Governor Cuomo and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan published a statement on the National Governors Association website again asking for a “a $500 billion state stabilization fund.”

Meanwhile local leaders also continue to push for federal aid.

Albany County Executive Dan McCoy says with indicators like a high unemployment rate, sales tax revenue down and lower hotel occupancy rates:

((Dan McCoy, Albany County Executive)) We could be looking at a shortfall anywhere from $40 to $60 million by the end of this year.

The state is currently facing an estimated $13 billion budget shortfall, which could amount to $61 billion over the course of four years.

The Governor has said if the federal government doesn’t act there could be 20 percent across the board cuts to local governments, schools and hospitals.

((Marc Molinaro, Dutchess County Executive)) A lot of people have lost a lot. And businesses may never open again and employees may never return to a job again. Don’t compound that problem. Don’t force us into the position of eliminating core services.

The Governor also says that annually New York gives $29 billion more to the federal government than it receives.