Cuomo addresses school reopening in briefing

ALBANY, NY – As we inch closer towards September, parents and students across the state of New York want to know if school will be back in session for in-person instruction.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca says we may need to wait a bit longer to get a decision from Governor Cuomo.

The Governor says the state will make a decision on school re-openings the first week of August.

Local school districts will need to submit their plans by July 31st.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) We will open the schools if it is safe to open the schools. Everybody wants the schools open.

The Governor says the state is consulting with education and health experts, and will issue guidance on Monday as to what should be included in school re-opening plans.

Bob Lowry with the New York State Council of School Superintendents says he thinks the timing will still be tight for school districts given everything involved.

((Bob Lowry, NYSCOSS Spokesperson)) It’s not like you show up on September 8th and put the lights on. Districts have to make plans about student schedules, bus runs, teacher assignments and so forth.

Several state Republican Assemblymembers have signed onto a letter urging the Governor to allow in-person instruction for the 2020-2021 academic year.

This morning the President tweeted he may cut funding if schools do not re-open.

The Governor says the decision is not up to the President.

An aide to the Governor says the federal government only contributes about 3 billion dollars towards school aid and that the state puts about 70 billion dollars towards it on its own.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) School re-openings are a state decision. Period. That is the law and that is the way we’re going to proceed.

The are 700 school districts across the state.

The Governor hinted that there could be different approaches for school re-openings for different regions.