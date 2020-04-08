Crush COVID campaign to limit amount of people in stores, parks and golf courses

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County has launched a new civic campaign called Crush COVID that asks people to only leave their homes every other day.

County Executive Jason Garnar announced his latest effort at suppressing the number of people gathering in public during his daily coronavirus briefing today.

Crush COVID asks that people who were born on even years only leave their home on even days when going to the store, taking walks or playing golf.

People born in odd numbered years go out on odd days.

Garnar says there have been too many reports of large crowds at grocery stores and parks.

“While most people in Broome County are doing a really good job following this, we’re not seeing the type of social distancing that we need to see to be able to snuff out this virus,” says Garnar.

Garnar says the order does not apply to people seeking medical treatment or those who must travel for essential work.

And he doesn’t expect stores or golf courses to enforce the policy.

Garnar says he believes Broome County may not reach its coronavirus apex until Memorial Day.