COVID in schools: 4 positive cases so far

BINGHAMTON, NY- Three local school districts are reporting COVID positive cases this week.

Susquehanna School District posted a positive case involving an employee on their website.

The district says the employee is also involved with Broome-Tioga BOCES, however they have not identified any students who would have been exposed.

Chenango Valley Central School District also has a positive case in Port Dickinson Elementary School addressed in a letter from superintendent David Gill on Monday.

The district did not elaborate on whether it is a student or employee case.

Additionally, Vestal Central School District is reporting a second positive student in the high school.