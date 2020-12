BINGHAMTON, NY – A COVID-19 case has also been detected from a person who was recently on a B-C Transit bus.

A person who rode bus number 35 6:10 outbound and its 3:30 inbound on November 17 through the 19th, plus the 25th has tested positive.

The Broome County Health Department recommends that you quarantine for 14 days if you were on that bus during that time.