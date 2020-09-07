Testing in Oneonta reveals high positive numbers

ONEONTA, NY – Testing in Oneonta in the wake of the SUNY school’s coronavirus outbreak revealed an alarming statistic: more than 10% of those of college age tested positive.

New York State’s rapid response SWAT team conducted almost 2,000 tests at 3 separate sites over the last 5 days.

They discovered a total of 91 confirmed cases, with 85 coming from people between the ages of 18 to 24.

11.5% of that age range tested positive for the virus.

Governor Cuomo has ordered the State Department of Health to provide 4 rapid testing machines to the Oneonta area to quell the spread of the virus.

Those machines allow for results to be presented 15 minutes after the test is taken.

Testing sites can be found at Coronavirus.health.NY.gov.