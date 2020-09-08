COVID-19 Report Card dashboard helps monitor positive cases in schools

ALBANY, NY – As students head back to school for the start of the new academic year, New York State has a new tool intended to keep parents and staff in the know when it comes to the coronavirus.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) As a parent your first instinct, protect your child. They’re nervous. Teachers are nervous.

And as a way to keep the public informed, the state is launching an online K-12 school COVID report card dashboard.

Schools will need to regularly report detailed COVID information to the State Department of Health.

That includes:

-Positive infections of students and staff

-Information on whether the school or district is remote, in-person or hybrid

-The number of students and staff on-site

-The percentage of students and staff on-site who test positive

– And COVID testing information, which specifies what tests were administered, and the lag time.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) There’s a big difference if you’re giving me data that’s seven days old or if you’re giving me data that was current as of that date.

While the dashboard is not yet ready, the Governor says it will be user friendly and give parents and teachers the confidence they need.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) You go to the website. You punch in your address. It tells you what school district that your child is in. Once you go to that school district, it will tell you everything you need to know about where that school district is with COVID.

The dashboard is set to launch tomorrow at https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov/.