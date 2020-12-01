COVID-19 rapid testing site opens in Waverly

WAVERLY, NY – A rapid testing site is now in operation in Waverly which has been designated a yellow zone micro-cluster.

In a partnership between the Tioga County Public Health Department, Guthrie and the Village of Waverly, the COVID testing is being offered at the Village Hall, located at 32 Ithaca Street.

Hours are 10 to 6 tomorrow and Thursday and 10 to 3 on Friday.

You must pre-register at COVID19.TiogaCountyNY.com.

Governor Cuomo announced today that the 7 day rolling average for positive test results in the Waverly micro-cluster is 5.44%.

