The Broome County Health Department has issued more public health statements concerning COVID-19 cases in Broome County.

One of the positives was at Red Robin on September 26th from 11:30 AM- 4:30 PM.

The other was at Cacciatore’s Restaurant, also on the 26th, from 4 PM- 9 PM.

Anyone who was at these locations at these times are asked to quarantine until October 11th.