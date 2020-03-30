COVID-19 numbers update, March 30

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County received more positive COVID-19 test results over the weekend.

County Executive Jason Garnar reports today a confirmed case total of 32, three more than yesterday’s 29.

Garnar also reports that 323 people have been tested, with 133 residents in mandatory quarantine.

There are 39 tests pending, a much lower number from last week.

Local health officials say that testing labs have finally processed a glut of outstanding tests.



Governor Cuomo’s office is reporting 66,497 cases in the state today, a 6,984 increase from yesterday’s 55,513.

Chenango County is now at 17 cases, with Delaware up to 11.

Tioga County is at 4 according to the Governor.