NEW YORK STATE – COVID-19 cases continue to grow in the state.

According to the Governor’s office, New York currently has 1,374 cases, an increase of 424 cases in the past 24 hours.

Tioga County, Delaware County and Broome County all remain at 1 case.

That’s because the Governor’s office uses permanent residence for its data.

The former case was a Broome County college student who got sick in Albany and the new one is a resident of another county who tested positive at Wilson Hospital.