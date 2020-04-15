COVID-19 Manufacturing Grants Program to help businesses fund PPE production

BINGHAMTON, NY – A statewide grant program has been established in hopes of increasing the creation of PPE and ventilators.

FuzeHub, the New York Manufacturing Extension Partnership center, has launched the COVID-19 Manufacturing Grants program.

The grants are designed to aid New York State small-to-medium sized companies who are able to meet FDA requirements and quickly assemble either PPE or respiratory care equipment.

There will be two grants of $100,000 for companies who can manufacture ventilators, and four $50,000 grants to those who can make PPE.

MEP Solutions Director Everton Henriques believes that if a Greater Binghamton company is selected, it may benefit them not only now, but perhaps, in the future as well.

“If it’s a respirator mask, we anticipate that once the COVID crisis is done, they will be able to sell those masks to other industrial enterprises within the Southern Tier. And so, if you look at it, the next problem that occurs, or even for just normal, daily demand, you won’t be dependant on, let’s say, the Far East, you’ll be able to do all this locally,” says Henriques.

Submissions for the grants are being accepted until this Friday at 4 PM.

Henriques says that the companies chosen can expect to receive the grant money within three to four weeks.