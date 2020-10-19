COVID-19 hospitalizations up in Broome County

BROOME COUNTY – While the number of active coronavirus cases in Broome County is leveling off, the number of people seriously ill has more than doubled in the past week.

The county dashboard shows 20 Broome residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 9 last Monday.

And that does not include the patients in Greater Binghamton hospitals that reside in neighboring counties.

The increase is not altogether surprising as spikes in active cases are often followed several days later with similar jumps in hospitalizations.