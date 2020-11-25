COVID-19 home tests

WASHINGTON, DC – The FDA-approval of the first at-home coronavirus test comes as the number of cases continue to surge and wait times for results lengthen.

But not every American will have access to it right away.

NewsChannel 34’s Jessi Turnure shows us how the test works and when you could get one.



“You get your test result in 30 minutes,” says Cleveland Clinic Medical Director of Clinical Virology Dr. Gary Procop.

Americans soon won’t have to leave their homes… wait in line for hours for a test… and stand by for days not knowing if they’re COVID-19 positive.

The FDA recently approved the country’s first at-home test.

“They have you swab both sides of the nose, and they show you exactly how to do that, put that in the tube, swirl it around the tube, put the cap on, and put it in the little machine,” says Procop.

Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Gary Procop is the medical director of clinical virology whose lab participated in the trial.

Procop says the new single-use test will keep sick people at home, reduce the risk of exposure to healthcare workers and save personal protective equipment.

“As this rolls out and similar tests I hope roll out, I think those are all of the pluses for this type of test,” says Procop.

Procop says one of the only negatives is the home test won’t be widely available until next spring.

The rollout will start on a limited basis in Florida and California.

As production ramps up the test will be available by prescription to people 14 and older who have symptoms and should cost less than $50.

“I wish they could gear up faster. I think it’ll be incentive to other companies to follow suit,” says Procop.

With dozens more in the pipeline, Procop says home tests like these, with early and accurate detection will be vital in getting the pandemic under control.