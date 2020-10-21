COVID-19 exposure sites

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Health Department has released another list of locations where COVID cases have occurred and they’re unable to contact trace everyone who may have been exposed.

They include Tony’s Italian Grill in Endicott on October 13th through the 16th, from 10 am- 9 pm on the 13th and 10:30 to 4:30 on the 14th and 15th and then 10 am to 7:30 pm on the 16th.

You’re asked to quarantine for 14 days from your date of exposure.

There was also a case at Remlik’s Grille and Oyster Bar in downtown Binghamton.

If you were at the eatery on October 17th from 7:15 P-M to 9, you are asked to quarantine until November 1st.

And a person at Ripic’s Carousel Lanes Bowling Alley in Binghamton on October 15th has tested positive for the virus.

If you were there on that day, between 6 and 10 P-M, the department asks that you self-quarantine until the 30th.

For more information regarding times, go to BinghamtonHomepage.com.