The Broome County and Tioga County Health Departments have learned of more positive exposures in the area.

A person who was at the Joseph P. Mangan American Legion Post on West Service Road in Hillcrest from 2 0 6 pm on October 23rd tested positive.

Also, someone who was at the American Legion Post in Nichols on October 24th tested positive.

Anyone who was at these locations is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days after exposure.