COVID-19 exposure sites

BROOME COUNTY – The Broome County Health Department is warning of a few more positive COVID-19 sites.

A person riding Broome County Transit bus number 57 on the 17th and bus number 53 on the 19th has tested positive.

Exposure times for Bus 57 were 11 am – 12pm and 5 pm – 6 pm.

Bus 53 was 6 am – 7am and 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

If you had ridden those buses, the Health Department asks you to quarantine for 14 days after exposure date.

Additionally the Health Department has learned of a person at Zumiez in the Oakdale Mall who had contracted the virus.

Exposure dates and times are below:

October 12th between 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., October 13th between 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., October 15th between 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., October 16th between 11:00 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., October 18th between 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. or October 19th between 10:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Those who were there at those times should quarantine for 14 days past exposure date

