COVID-19 Community Response Fund gives out 5 more grants

BINGHAMTON, NY – The United Way and the Community Foundation of South Central New York’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund has awarded 5 more community grants.

Totaling

$61,000 the grants have been given to VINES for its farm share program, as well as the Jewish Community Center, Whitney Point Daycare and Community Options for general operating funds.

The Handicapped Children’s Association received a grant to purchase personal protective equipment.

To date, the fund has given out $378,000 in grants to the non-profit community.