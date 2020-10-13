COVID-19 Community Response Fund Alliance to release last of funding in microgrants

BINGHAMTON, NY – The COVID-19 Community Response Fund Alliance has announced that it will be releasing the last of its funding in the form of microgrants.

The alliance, consisting of the United Way of Broome County as well as several local foundations, used a majority of the funds to help combat immediate needs throughout the community during the pandemic.

Now, the group will be awarding fourteen $500 microgrants to local non-profit childcare centers to help with assistance such as purchasing cleaning products and additional PPE.

The alliance is also providing a $550 microgrant to CHOW.