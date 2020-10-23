COVID-19 community exposures

BROOME COUNTY – The Broome County Health Department has announced more area businesses have had a COVID-19 positive on-site.

A person who rode the B.C. Transit bus number 35 on October 15th and 16th has tested positive.

If you on that bus on either of those days between 5:50 a.m. and 6:10 a.m. or between 3:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. you should self-quarantine until 14 days after the respective date.

Also, a person tested positive who was at the Taphouse 66 in Johnson City on October 15th and 19th.

If you were at that location on either of those days between 6:00 p.m. and close, you should self-quarantine until 14 days after the respective date.

Finally, a person who was at Gregg’s Big M Supermarket in Whitney Point on October 14th and 15th has tested positive.

If you were at that location on October 14th between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. or October 15th between 6:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. you should self-quarantine until 14 days after the respective date.