COVID-19 community exposure sites

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Health Department has issued some additional COVID exposure notifications.

According to health officials, a person who was at Thirsty’s Tavern on South Washington Street in Binghamton has tested positive for the coronavirus.

If you were at the bar between 5 and 10 P-M on November 20th, 21st, 25th or 28th, you’re asked to quarantine for 14 days from your date of exposure.

The health department also reports a COVID exposure at American Legion Post 975 in Whitney Point.

A person who later tested positive was at the post on Saturday November 21st from 1:30 to 3 P-M.

If you were there for 10 minutes or more during that time, you’re asked to self quarantine until December 6th.

And health officials say there was another coronavirus exposure at the Octagon Inn in Glen Aubrey.

If you were at the bar for more than 10 minutes between 3 and 6:30 P-M on Saturday November 21st, you’re also asked to self-quarantine until December 6th.