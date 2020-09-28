COVID-19 community cases

BINGHAMTON, NY – Several more COVID-19 community cases have been reported over the weekend.

The Broome County Health Department says a person who was at Michelangelo’s Pizza and Ristorante on September 20th and 21st has tested positive.

The Health Department asks that anyone there between noon and 8 PM on September 20st quarantine until October 5th, and anyone there from 11 AM- 8 PM quarantine until October 6th.

Similarly, anyone who was at Antonio’s Bar and Trattoria on September 19th from 4:30 to 11 PM should quarantine until October 4th.

Anyone who was at Dillinger’s Celtic Pub and Eatery on September 19th from 11:15 PM to 12:30 AM should quarantine until October 4th.

Anyone who was at the Old Union Hotel on September 21st between 4 PM and 8:30 PM should quarantine until October 6th.

Finally, Rossi’s Pizza in Endicott has announced two of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

They say in a Facebook post on Sunday that they plan to close the restaurant for at least a week.

