COVID-19 community cases

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Health Department has also identified more positive cases at area businesses.

The Applebee’s located on the Vestal Parkway had a person visit on October 17th that tested positive from 4 PM until close.

The health department has asked that anyone who was there that day to self-quarantine until Sunday.

Also, a person who was on the B.C. Transit Route 53 Corporate Park and Route 3 Park Avenue on October 22nd tested positive.

Times are between 6:30 and 9:10 am for Route 53 and 1:50 and 5:30 for Route 3.

You are asked to self-quarantine until November 6th if you were on either route that day.

