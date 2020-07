BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Health Department is warning against two more COVID-19 positive cases in the community.

Anyone who was at the Brickyward Endwell on July 11 from 6 to 7 PM you are asked to quarantine until July 25.

Additionally, if you were at Wingz in Endicott on July 15 from 6 to 7:30 PM, you are asked to quarantine until July 29.