COVID-19 cases follow party at the American Legion Post in Nichols

TIOGA COUNTY – The Tioga County Health Department is warning against large gatherings after a COVID exposure this past weekend.

The health department issued a statement saying there was a party at the American Legion Post in Nichols on October 24th.

The gathering included a mix of adults and children attending a birthday party.

According to the health department’s investigation, several people that night have tested positive for COVID-19, either while symptomatic or during their infectious period prior to testing positive.

Anyone who was in attendance is asked to self-quarantine until November 7th.

