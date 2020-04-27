COVID-19 cases decline in Broome County

BINGHAMTON, NY – County Executive Jason Garnar says Broome is ready to start the planning for reopening for business.

Garnar cited some positive statistics today during his daily coronavirus briefing.

He says the number of active cases has dropped by 34 since Friday and recent ant-body testing conducted by the state show that less than 3 percent of those tested in the Southern Tier had been exposed to the virus.

And while the county has been experiencing multiple deaths per day, Garnar believes there is about a week or so lag between fatalities and hospitalizations which have recently leveled off.

The county exec says UHS and Lourdes have sufficient capacity to handle continued infections should businesses begin to reopen.

Today, he reported 8 people are hospitalized while 101 are battling the disease at home.

“Friday, we were at 143 cases. Today, we’re talking about 109 active cases. The goal, of course, is to get that down to zero, that’s going to be a long road ahead to do that but I like that we’re going in that direction,” says Garnar.

Garnar says he thinks nearly all Greater Binghamton businesses could reopen providing they take a number of steps to mitigate risk such as restricting density, requiring the use of masks and taking the temperature of workers.

However, he says large gatherings such as concerts, festivals and big weddings would continue to be barred.

In the end, Governor Cuomo will decide when to reopen the state on a region by region basis.

The state has also announced that it plans to open a drive through testing facility in Broome County.

Garnar says people will need an appointment but will not need a doctor’s referral.

He says an opening date and location have not been determined.