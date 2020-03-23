COVID-19 case update, March 23

BINGHAMTON, NY – As expected, the number of COVID-19 cases in New York have continued to rise.

According to the Governor’s office, the state currently has 20,875 cases, up from the 15,168 cases from yesterday, growing by 5,707 cases overnight.

Broome County has risen to 7 cases, as opposed to the 3 from yesterday, and Tioga County still remains at one.

Chenango and Delaware counties are both at 3.

Broome County itself reports only 5 cases because it no longer includes the resident of a neighboring county that tested positive in Broome and has since returned home to recover.

Nor did it ever count the SUNY Albany student from Broome County who tested positive while away at school.