Court considers 22nd race ballots

A hearing was held in State Supreme Court in Oswego today as lawyers for Democrat Anthony Brindisi and Republican Claudia Tenney argue over which ballots should be counted in the tight race.

As of last Monday, Tenney held a slim 12 vote lead in her effort to retake her former Congressional seat.

However, since then, 55 unopened absentee ballots were discovered in Chenango County.

Also, the judge is being asked to rule on a number of contested ballots from Oneida County where the objections had been applied using sticky notes that have since gone missing.

That could lead to a recount in Oneida however that might be delayed following news that a Board of Elections worker there has tested positive for COVID, likely exposing the remainder of the board’s employees.

