Couple has unique wedding amid COVID-19 outbreak

VESTAL, NY – Challenging times can create the best versions of ourselves.

This past Friday, friends and family of a couple in love came together for a wedding unlike any we have seen before.

NewsChannel 34’s James Atherlay shows us how unstoppable love really can be.

For some, a wedding at this time may seem unthinkable, but thanks to the people around her, new bride Alyssa Baker says her special day on Friday exceeded all expectations.

“I haven’t felt robbed. I haven’t felt gypped in anyway. I have felt so incredibly loved and just blessed to have a fiancée like Marc and to have family and so many supportive friends,” says Baker.

Alyssa and her new husband Marc, had been planning this day since the summer of 2018.

They promised that no matter what, they would get married on April 3rd.

Alyssa’s sister Maria Stayer says after several plans fell through, it was agreed to have the wedding at the Vestal Elks Lodge.

“It was actually my mom who came up with the idea that we could do a drive-up wedding. We put it all together in two days, and we made it work,” says Stayer.

A cousin of the groom has a job at the Elks Lodge on the Vestal Parkway, and so it was fairly easy to reserve the area.

Once they had everything set, friends and family surrounded the staging area in their cars so that everyone could see the wedding while also staying safe.

“We just thought we wanted to do something to cheer ourselves up, and to maybe give some hope to other brides, other couples that are going through this. It’s making the best of a really bad situation,” says Stayer.

All the vehicles in attendance had access to a radio channel the lodge has so that they could hear the officials, bride, groom, and the vows from so far away.

The wedding was also live-streamed on Facebook.

“I felt that we had even more love there than a normal wedding because everyone was just so excited that we had finally gotten our time,” says Baker.

After the wedding, cars rolled out honking their horns to congratulate the new couple.