County officials assume business can reopen Tuesday due to lack of state guidance

BINGHAMTON, NY – With Governor Cuomo failing to provide direction, Broome County is preparing to enter Phase 2 of the economic reopening tomorrow without explicit approval.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar echoed the frustration felt by many in the Phase 1 regions today at not hearing from the state about the next transition.

So barring word to the contrary, Garnar says he assumes it’s all systems go for tomorrow.

Industries in the second phase include professional services, including barbers and hair salons, finance and insurance, administrative support, real estate and in-store retail.

Garnar says Broome’s metrics, especially in the areas of hospitlaizations and testing, have improved in recent days.

“We’re doing great in all of our categories, so based on what the state has told us, we should be going into Phase 2 tomorrow. And what we’ve really been hopeful for is that the state would make some sort of announcement about that well before we officially went in to Phase,” says Garnar.

Garnar says he has a Southern Tier Control Room call this evening during which he will press state representatives for some direction on the matter.

Prior to Phase 1, the state had published guidelines at forward.ny.gov and required businesses to affirm that they had developed a safety plan.

As of this afternoon, there was no such guidance for Phase 2 which still was listed as Not Open.