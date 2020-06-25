County Executive Jason Garnar says to prepare for fluctuations in numbers as Phase 4 approaches

ALBANY, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar is warning against complacency as the region prepares to enter the fourth stage of reopening tomorrow.

Garnar held his second-to-last daily coronavirus briefing at the county health department today.

Responding to a slight uptick in active cases, the County Exec says people should be prepared for fluctuations in the numbers.

And although the large majority of infections continue to be in nursing homes, he wants residents to remain vigilant, wearing masks, washing hands and using hand sanitizer, staying home when sick and practicing social distancing.

“To be very honest with you, COVID’s not going away anytime soon. It’s not. If people thought that COVID’s going to end tomorrow, it’s not. It’s going to be around. We’re seeing huge spikes in other states across this country,” says Garnar.

Garnar continues to object to the state leaving numerous industries out of tomorrow’s reopening.

Phase 4 was supposed to include entertainment and yet movie theaters, bowling alleys, arcades and casinos were excluded.

Garnar estimates that Broome has already lost 1 million dollars in revenue from the closures of Tioga Downs and the Del Lago casinos.