County Executive Jason Garnar pleas for more direct federal aid to state and local governments

BINGHAMTON, NY – Saying a drastic situation will require difficult decisions, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar renewed his plea for direct federal aid to state and local governments today.

Garnar says new data from New York State shows a steep decline in sales tax receipts that is on track to cost the county 18 million dollars in lost revenue.

Despite a hiring freeze, employee travel ban and more than 40 workers on voluntary furlough, the county may need to make cuts in its discretionary budget.

Garnar says another solution is to reopen businesses so that sales tax goes back up.

He hosted an additional 150 business representatives during a Zoom informational call today.

“While it may have been easy for the state to shut down these businesses, it’s going to be incredibly more difficult to reopen businesses and get them back up and running. But that’s what our goal is. Our goal is to provide information to them, as we get it from the state, and to advocate for them,” says Garnar.

Garnar says members of the county’s Workforce Development Office will be reaching out to employees who were laid off by Maines Paper and Food Service this week to offer assistance with job training and resume preparation.

Maines notified the Labor Department on Monday that it has let go 119 workers while another 297 received a temporary furlough.

Garnar plans his final Zoom call with local businesses tomorrow at noon.

You can register at GoBroomeCounty.com.