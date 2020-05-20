County Executive Jason Garnar is optimistic about the county hitting Phase 2 on time

BINGHAMTON, NY – As a leader of one of the first counties to start reopening in the state, County Exec Garnar shared some of his experiences with other counties today.

Garnar and Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Junior joined the New York State Association of Counties weekly meeting to discuss the reopening of their respective regions.

Both Garnar and Picente weighed in on several topics including financial costs, child care, and the impact the shutdown has had on their regions.

Garnar says that the number of COVID-19 cases hasn’t changed much since the Southern Tier entered Phase One of reopening last Friday, and he is optimistic that Phase Two could be soon to follow.

“It looks like we’re on the right track. Knock on wood, if this whole thing is going to be re-evaluated every two weeks, and as long as our metrics are under the threshold, we expect to be opening up our second phase Friday of next week,” says Garnar.

Garnar went on to say that the Broome County economy has grown the last two to three years, but that the shutdown has been detrimental to that growth, adding even more importance to safely reopening businesses.