County Executive Jason Garnar holds Zoom business call for reopening

BINGHAMTON, NY – As the Southern Tier economy prepares for Phase One of re-opening, Broome County officials are doing their best to get businesses ready.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar held a Zoom conference call today to explain the different phases for re-opening businesses in the region.

Garnar spent an hour on the call with roughly 250 business representatives present.

He laid out the plans that each organization needs to submit in order to ensure the safety of both their employees and customers.

After his presentation, Garnar spent roughly half an hour responding to questions from the various participants, with many in regards to where they may fall in the different phases.

The County Exec says he’s had to dedicate several staff members to answering people’s questions over the phone.

“When they’re on the phone, they’ll take a phone call and then get 4 voice mails while they’re taking one phone call. The phone is literally ringing off the hook with questions that people have and we’re doing our best to try to get that information to them,” says Garnar.

Garnar says the state is determining which types of businesses can open when, while each region establishes the safety protocols required.

He says Southern Tier residents must remain vigilant to keep coronavirus numbers from spiking which could lead to another shutdown.

However, Garnar says the region is well within the guidelines for now.

The County Exec plans 2 more Zoom meetings with business people Wednesday and Thursday at noon.



You must register in advance at GoBroomeCounty.com.