County Exec Jason Garnar reports vandalism of county property, including Columbus statue

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar took to social media on Sunday to report vandalism of county property in Downtown Binghamton.

According to Garnar, the Courthouse as well as the statue of Columbus on the property were defaced with profanity in yellow spray paint.

Garnar said in the accompanying text that “lawlessness will not be tolerated in Broome County and we will work to find the person who did this and bring them to justice.”

You can see pictures on Garnar’s Facebook and Twitter pages.