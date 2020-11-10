Counting begins in Tenney vs. Brindisi

Counting of absentees is underway in the race for New York’s 22nd Congressional District.

A judge cleared the way for the opening and tabulating of mail in ballots after ordering that all ballots be secured under lock and key before and after the count.

Republican Claudia Tenney had filed a suit seeking that the ballots and all other election-related materials be secured.

Tenney leads Democrat Anthony Brindisi by 28 thousand votes in her effort to retake her seat.

Cortland County began opening ballots today while most others, including Broome County, will start on Thursday.

A judge will also have the final say when it comes to any disputed ballots.