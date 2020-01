CORTLAND, NY – The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland City Police arrested a man following a sexual abuse investigation Tuesday.

38 year-old Michael Waite was arrested on charges of rape, incest, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sale of marijuana.

Waite allegedly had inappropriate relations with a 14 year-old girl.

He was held in the Cortland County Jail on $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.