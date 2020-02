CORTLAND COUNTY – The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing in the Village of McGraw.

The 911 call happened Wednesday around 1:30 PM.

The victim was an adult, who was treated by McGraw Rescue and transported to Upstate Medical Hospital in Syracuse.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 607-758-6151.