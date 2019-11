MARATHON, NY – A Cortland County man has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for repeatedly raping a girl under the age of 13.

32 year-old Matthew Price of Marathon was convicted in August of sexually abusing and assaulting his victim beginning in June of 2017.

Cortland County Assistant District Attorney Cristine Ferraro says Price stole the victim’s innocence and childhood and deserves to spend the rest of his life in jail.