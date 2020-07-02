Coronavirus vaccine update

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The nation’s crash program to develop a vaccine to protect against the coronavirus has the SciFi-style name of “Operation Warp Speed.”

As NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright shows us, Senators got an update on the all-out effort to identify, test, and quickly distribute a vaccine, or vaccines, in world record time.

{Dr. Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health, Director} Generally it takes 5 to 10 years to develop a vaccine from a new infectious agent, we don’t have that time…

Dr. Francis Collins… the Director of the National Institutes of Health – told Senate lawmakers like Alabama’s Richard Shelby — that researchers are working at break-neck speed to develop a COVID 19 vaccine.

{Senator Richard Shelby, R/AL} Where are we today?

{Dr. Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health, Director} we are all optimistic that the goal that we have set to have a vaccine that works and is safe by the end of 2020 will be met,

Senators asked how health leaders will ensure the vaccine’s safety… and once it’s ready… get it into the hands of doctors around the country.

{CDC, Dir. Dr. Robert Redfield} CDC stands ready to support our partners with the distribution once a covid vaccine is available.

.US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director, Dr. Robert Redfield says while the nation awaits a vaccine there are steps we can take to help slow the spread.

{CDC, Dir. Dr. Robert Redfield} the powerful weapons of social distancing, face coverings, and hand hygiene.

As the nation re-opens and covid cases surge – Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy looked ahead to the possible return of sporting events.

{Senator Chris Murphy, D/CT} Has the CDC given recommendations regarding whether it is appropriate to have fans in attendance at either colleges sports games or professional games this fall?

{CDC, Dir. Dr. Robert Redfield} We’ve not recommended these gatherings to be such that you would have fans in the stands.

With 7 possible vaccine strains in development… Lawmakers say they stand ready to help operation warp speed carry out its mission.