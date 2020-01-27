Coronavirus: how the state is preparing

ALBANY, NY – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says so far five people have tested positive in the United States for the Novel Coronavirus.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on precautions New York State is taking.

While the New York Department of Health says there are no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the state, hundreds of cases have been confirmed in China.

According to the Governor’s office, the DOH has sent out nine case samples to the CDC for testing.

Of those, four results were negative, and five others are pending.

Right now doctors say the risk in New York is considered “low.”

((Bill Valenti, MD))

With airport screening it gives us the advantage in terms of being able to identify the people who need either additional medical care, be in the hospital or further observation.

The CDC says the virus “probably emerged from an animal source,” but it seems to be spreading from person-to-person.”

Doctor’s say symptoms can be typical of the flu:

((Bill Valenti, MD))

Fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath… the difference is people that have been exposed to or had contact with someone who’s traveled to China or have traveled to China themselves would be people we want to keep a closer eye on.

And, the best prevention:

((Barbara Keber, MD))

Good handwashing. Good hand hygene whether it’s soap and water or by alcohol based hand sanitizer. If you’re someone who is ill you should get to your primary care doctor or to someone who can evaluate you.

According to the CDC there’s no vaccine available right now to protect against the virus.