Coronavirus cases on the rise in the US, White House responds

WASHINGTON, DC – The White House Coronavirus Task Force held a news conference today as cases in the country, particularly in the South, are on the rise.

NewsChannel 34’s Kellie Meyer shares their call for the nation.

In its’ first briefing in two months…the White House Coronavirus Task Force returned to address the nation.

Vice President Mike Pence: “The advent of a rising series of new cases across the American south.”

Vice President Mike Pence led the briefing Friday, focusing on sixteen states with rising COVID-19 numbers.

Vice President Mike Pence: “Now’s the time for everybody to continue to do their part.”

Some states are slowing their steps to reopen.

Texas is closing bars and scaling back restaurant capacity to 50% and Florida is banning alcohol consumption at bars.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC): “We can always scale back to address the surge, but right now I think we can keep continuing to move forward.”

Republican Senator Thom Tillis continues to monitor the cases in his state of North Carolina where a state-wide mask mandate went into effect Friday.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC): “If we want the economy to open up, distance, wear a facial covering, and get the economy back on track.”

White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci is pressing states to stay vigilant.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID Director: “You have an individual responsibility to yourself but you have a societal responsibility.”

Pence says it’s up to state and local authorites to decide whether to require social distancing and wearing a mask.

But says american’s should be able to make their own choices including attending Trump rallies without masks.

Vice President Mike Pence: “I want to remind you again that the freedom of speech and the right to peacefully assemble is enshrined in the constitution of the United States.”

Pence is set to travel to coronavirus hot spots, Texas, Arizona and Florida in the coming days.