Corning Museum of Glass glass making

CORNING, NY – A museum dedicated to showing the capabilities of glass in a new light is back open after having been closed since the start of the pandemic.

The Corning Museum of Glass reopened at the start of Phase 4 of Governor Cuomo’s 4-step plan to reopen the state of New York.

It’s workers are well versed in heating glass to temperatures as high as 4,000 degrees, and shaping it any way they want.

The facility is limited to half occupancy for now, which the museum says is easy considering its overall size.

Senior Manager of Hot Glass Programs Eric Meek says he works at a world-class museum.

“This museum would be at home in any city in the world, and really, to have it hear in our backyard, it’s a regional gem. Please visit, if you haven’t been here before. Visit again if you have, because it’s changing every year,” says Meek.

One of the big displays at the museum this year is called “Dish It, Corelle at 50.”

The property is about a 90 minute long drive from Binghamton, and about 2 hours from Syracuse.

The museum requires reservations before you visit, and you must wear your mask.

Log on to Home dot CMOG.org to make your reservation today.



