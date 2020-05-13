Cornerstone Family Clinic to offer antibody testing

BINGHAMTON, NY – A regional healthcare provider with a clinic in Binghamton is offering antibody testing to people who feel they may have had the coronavirus.

Cornerstone Family Healthcare is providing testing for antibody called immunoglobulin G or IgG.

To qualify for testing, a person must be at least 21 days beyond they’re first showing of COVID-19 type symptoms.

To request a test, call 845-563-8000 to arrange a quick telemedicine visit.

If you qualify, you’ll be directed to a Cornerstone clinic for a blood draw to test for the antibodies.

Cornerstone has a clinic in the Binghamton Housing Authority’s Saratoga Apartments on Felters Road.

The cost of the testing is covered through either insurance or the federal CARES act so there is no co-pay or other costs associated with the testing.